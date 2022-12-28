Recovered RPG similar to one used in Sarhali attack, say cops

The loaded and ready-to-use rocket-propelled grenade, RPG-28, recovered by the Punjab Police on Tuesday was similar to the one that was used to attack the Sarhali police station, officials said.

RPG-28 is a Russian-developed reusable rocket-propelled grenade launcher that can fire a 125mm tandem heat rocket designed to penetrate the heaviest of armour, including explosive reactive armour and was used to attack the Sarhali police station on December 9.

“The RPG recovered is similar to the one that was used in the attack on the Sarhali police station. On Wednesday, the army authorities and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the weapon, and it was disposed of,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan. The RPG was disposed-off in the Mand area of Kirian village situated along the Beas.

Tarn Taran police on Tuesday recovered an RPG and a launcher, which were found buried along the bank of Beas, with the arrest of three persons—Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh and Davinder Singh of Chamba Kalan village. Police said that the accused were being handled by one Yadwinder Singh, currently residing in the Philippines, on the instructions of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

A senior police official, privy to the investigation, said, “We are now probing the links of the recovered RPG and the arrested accused with the Mohali attack.”

On May 9, an RPG was fired at the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali. Police had claimed to have arrested most of the prime accused in the case, which was also allegedly orchestrated by Landa.

“The recovered RPG and the one used to attack the Sarhali police station are believed to be smuggled from Pakistan. We are still investigating where and how the RPGs were smuggled,” the official said. Earlier, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had expressed the possibility that the RPG was smuggled from Pakistan.

Sources said the RPGs and the launchers may have been smuggled in parts from across the border using heavy drones. However, SSP Chauhan said their investigation to ascertain the exact mode of their smuggling was still on.

Sources privy to investigations said the accused arrested in the RPG seizure case had also received arms and explosives, including RDX, from across the border. The police teams have already launched raids to recover the consignments. “The possibility of smuggling more explosives along with the RPG can’t be ruled out,” the SSP said.

Another police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “The arrested accused trio were yet to get instructions from their handlers about the next target to use the RPG.”

Two inmates brought on production warrants

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran police brought Nachattar Singh alias Moti of Bhathal Sehja Singh village and Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Naushehra Pannuan village on production warrants from the Goindwal and the Hoshiarpur jails, respectively.

Nachattar is the main accused who planted an IED carrying 1.5kg of RDX in Haryana’s Kurukshetra in September. Nachattar is also said to be a close associate of Landa.

Similarly, Jaggi is the brother of Europe-based notorious gangster Satnam Singh alias Satta. According to Punjab Police, Satta works with Landa to orchestrate terror activities in Punjab.

The names of Nachattar and Jaggi emerged during the interrogation of the three accused. With the questioning of the two jailed inmates, more recoveries are expected in this case in the coming days, officials said.

The Philippines-based handler Yadwinder was known to Satta before he came in contact with Landa. Yadwinder had come to India in May to attend his sister’s marriage. If the sources are to be believed, Yadwinder enrolled around 20 youths in the Landa-Sata gang during his visit by promising good money.

“No criminal activity of Yadwinder was noticed when he visited India,” the SSP added.