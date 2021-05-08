Recovery rate improves in Haryana

Haryana has detected 1 lakh new Covid-19 positive cases of over 3.68 lakh samples tested this month till Saturday, according to official data.

During May1-8 period, 1,113 people lost lives across state due to the contagion, while 86,077 patients recovered and 4.71 lakh shots of the vaccine were administered.

In the last eight days, the cumulative positivity rate has climbed from 6.76% on May 1 to 7.74% on May 8.

And the recovery rate has improved from 78.7% to 79.82%, in an indication that the number of people recovering are on the rise.

155 FATALITIES ON SATURDAY

The death toll on Saturday rose to 5,454 after 155 succumbed to the contagion in the state.

Jind was the worst hit district with 19 fatalities; followed by Panipat and Hisar with 16 deaths each. In Bhiwani 15 died of Covid, while among other districts 11 people lost their lives in Karnal, and 10 each in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala and Kaithal.

In the last 24 hours, 55,555 samples were taken and 14,667 fresh cases were recorded in state, increasing the cumulative number of positive cases detected so far to 6,02,349.

As many as 14,366 people recovered on Saturday, pushing the tally to over 4.80 lakh. The number of active cases on Saturday stood at 1,16,109.

Gurugram logged 3,441 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,713, Sonepat 995, Hisar 1,465, Ambala 548, Karnal 590, Panipat 488, Rohtak 362, Rewari 256, Panchkula 361, Kurukshetra 302, Yamunanagar 436, Sirsa 684, Mahendergarh 648, Bhiwani 717, Jhajjar 368, Palwal 118, Fatehabad 232, Kaithal 275, Jind 436, Nuh 110, and Charkhi Dadri 122.

Also, 71,730 people were vaccinated, of these, 43,732 got the first shot, and 27,998 the second shot.