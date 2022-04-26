Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC asks Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise final result
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to revise the final result of exam conducted for recruitment of 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019.
The result was declared in September 2020 and subsequently appointments of 4,850 clerks were made in different departments. The detailed order is awaited.
One of the counsels, RS Dhull said HSSC has been asked to verify details again and revise the final merit list within three months. Those already appointed will continue to work till then, he added.
Government counsel did not respond to calls.
The posts were advertised in June 2019 and the result of written exam was declared in December 2019. In January 2020, documents verification took place. The selection of candidates took place in September 2020.
As per lawyers, the issue was about anomaly in answer keys of the written exam conducted by the HSSC. After the exam, a merit list was put out which was revised after a few days.
However, an error crept in calculation of marks. For some answers, marks were awarded to some candidates, while others were not awarded. The commission had admitted to the mistake before high court and asserted that it was not deliberate and had attributed it to miscalculation done by the computer.
It was of the view, since the appointments have already been made, the result cannot be revised, said lawyers associated with the case, adding that those affected will just be in a few hundreds.
Forty-five pleas were filed in the high court, submitting that their legal and fundamental right for selection was infringed on account of an error/mistake. They had sought that record of the case be summoned and the commission be asked to revise the final result.
