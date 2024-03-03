Redesigning Ludhiana roads: Locals accuse MC of misuse of funds

Local residents are criticising the city municipal corporation of misusing funds, pointing out to the civic body’s move to remove the interlocking tiles from various intersections on Malhar Road to widen it. The road being redesigned on Malhar Road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

This road was redesigned earlier as part of the Smart City project to beautify it. Additionally, shopkeepers from the Sarabha Nagar police station market have voiced similar concerns about the apparent misuse of public funds. They question the need for re-carpeting the cemented road in the parking area of the market, which was already in a good condition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

City residents highlighted that the department is spending money on beautification and other work, even though many things are already in good condition.

Kapil Arora, president of the council of engineers, said, “I want the Central government to investigate this matter. On Monday, I will file a complaint with the ministry of urban affairs because changes have been made to Malhar Road without completing its beautification work. Tiles have been removed at every intersection on Malhar Road to widen it, which is against the law.”

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said, “My residence is next to the Mango showroom on Malhar Road, and tiles have been removed to widen the road. However, slips have been developed on it for car parking, which is meant for pedestrians. I request the state government to start an inquiry and take action against the authorities for wasting money. A few months ago, they spent money to renovate the road with tiles.”

Abhi Sandhu, owner of Sandhu Artwork in the market opposite Sarabha Nagar police station, said, “The road in the parking area of the market is in very good condition, with no potholes. However, around 15 days ago, the department sent a team and damaged the existing road to build a new one. This is very bad on the government’s part to waste public funds, and we have been suffering due to the damaged road.”

Mamta Ashu, former councilor, said, “This is a sheer waste of money because changes to Malhar Road cannot be made without permission from the board and Central government. Officials are doing this to make money and commissions from different projects. Moreover, the road in the market opposite Sarabha Nagar police station was in good condition. It’s shameful that officials are redeveloping roads that are already in good condition.”

She added that one department is not having enough funds to disburse the salaries to the employees but on the other side they are pumping funds to redevelop the already developed things.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have received a request for changes to Malhar Road from the Vidhan Sabha committee, and I have asked the concerned officials why work has started before getting the orders. I will check the matter. I will also inspect the road opposite Sarabha Nagar police station market to ensure funds are not wasted.”