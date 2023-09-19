News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Refrain from sharing personal views on social media, Congress leaders told

Refrain from sharing personal views on social media, Congress leaders told

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 19, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Amid a flurry of statements by state Congress leaders on the party’s tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Parliamentary polls next year, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday cautioned party leaders and workers, regardless of their designations and positions, against sharing their personal views with the media or on social media.

Kharge has given clear instructions to take strict disciplinary action against those leaders and workers who will deliberately cross the party line, said the PCC chief. (File)

The PCC chief said in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party leaders and workers to refrain from sharing any personal views with the media or on social media.

“The Congress party respects the views, suggestions from all leaders and they are welcome to discuss and share their concerns and grievances with the party high command. Kharge has given clear instructions to take strict disciplinary action against those leaders and workers who will deliberately cross the party line,” Warring posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the party president.

