Register 50% students for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, says edu department

The education department has directed all government schools across Ludhiana district to register at least 50% of their students for the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The state had recorded participation of up to five lakh athletes in previous editions. (HT File)

According to the department, Ludhiana district has been given a target of one lakh registrations, while the state has set a target of 10 lakh participants this season. The state had recorded participation of up to five lakh athletes in previous editions.

Teachers, however, have alleged that the focus has shifted from encouraging students to participate to meeting the registration targets set by the administration. They said schools were being asked to ensure registrations despite a shortage of sports staff and facilities, while teachers were already handling several non-academic duties.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said schools had been directed to register 50% of their students according to their enrolment. “We have been told that the district has been given a target of one lakh registrations and that every school has to register 50% of its students according to its enrolment,” he said.

Dhillon said the pressure to meet the target came despite a shortage of sports teachers, particularly in primary and middle schools. Even senior secondary schools, he said, have several vacant posts. “We cannot pressurise students to take part if they do not want to,” he added.

The deputy commissioner had earlier said that competitions in 38 sports disciplines were being organised across nine age groups for boys and girls at block, district and state levels. Tennis ball cricket has been included as a demonstration sport, while para games will be held at the state level. The age groups range from Under-14 to above 70 years.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said schools were being asked to maximise registrations without adequate arrangements for taking students to competition venues. “There is no transportation facility provided to teachers to take students to the venues. Maximum registration is what they want, but responsibility is what they don’t want to take,” he said.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said, “Physical education teachers will manage taking eligible students to the venues as per policy.”