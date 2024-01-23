Register under ‘Farishtey’ scheme to save lives, Punjab minister asks private hospitals

Ahead of the launch of the chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s much ambitious ‘Farishtey Scheme’ under which free treatment will be provided to all road accident victims, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday asked all private hospitals to register under this scheme to save precious lives on the roads. Ahead of the launch of the chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s much ambitious ‘Farishtey Scheme’ under which free treatment will be provided to all road accident victims, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday asked all private hospitals to register under this scheme to save precious lives on the roads. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“We want to make maximum use of the ‘Golden Hour’ to save precious lives of road accident victims, and without discrimination based on nationality, caste, or socio-economic status, the state government will ensure free treatment of all the road accident victims at nearby hospitals, including private hospitals,” he said.

The ‘Golden Hour’ is the first crucial hour after a road accident, during which time if a seriously injured person is given critical care, their chances of survival increase highly.

Emphasising the need for support from private healthcare institutions, the minister urged hospitals across the state, particularly those providing tertiary and secondary care, to join the scheme to save precious lives.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Punjab has already extended support to this cause by becoming part of the scheme. The health minister encouraged remaining hospitals to come forward and get registered under the scheme, advising them to contact their respective district civil surgeons for any registration-related queries.

“Till now, 384 hospitals in the state have got themselves registered under the Farishtey Scheme, with 146 being public hospitals and 238 private hospitals,” said Dr Balbir Singh.