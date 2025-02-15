Regularise structures falling outside lal dora in Chandigarh, Tewari writes to Kataria

Chandigarh member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari and local Congress unit president HS Lucky have urged UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to take a compassionate approach towards the regularisation of structures situated outside the lal dora limits. In the interim, they have called for the immediate provision of water connections to these areas. Lal Dora is an extension of the village habitation, which can be used by the villagers for non-agricultural purposes only, like for keeping livestock. (HT File Photo)

Emphasising that this has been a longstanding demand of the villagers, both underscored the need for urgent action. They argued that the cash-strapped municipal corporation (MC) should be told to implement this measure, as it would not only legalise unauthorised water connections but also generate additional revenue for the MC.

Tewari said despite villages falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body, the outdated concept of lal dora continues to persist. Ideally, they asserted, the demarcation should have been abolished following the villages’ integration into the municipal framework.

Given the essential nature of water supply, they urged the administrator to instruct the corporation and its officials to expedite the process of providing legal water connections. They also highlighted that both municipal councillors and the corporation have already passed resolutions in favour of this step, reinforcing the necessity of its immediate implementation.

Lal Dora is an extension of the village habitation, which can be used by the villagers for non-agricultural purposes only, like for keeping livestock. The land revenue department originally marked these areas by tying a red thread (lal dora) as a boundary. Any construction on the agricultural land beyond this boundary is illegal.

These constructions continue to crop up in most villages, including Kishangarh, Manimajra, Hallomajra, Maloya, areas around Bapu Dham Colony, near Sukhna Choe, Khuda Ali Sher and Kaimbwala.