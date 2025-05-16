Regularised 778 part-time water carriers in edu dept: Himachal minister

Education minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday said the state government has regularized 778 part-time watercarriers working in the department who has completed 11 years combined part-time water carrier and dailywagers services as on March 31, 2025, against vacant posts of Class-IV. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

He said that the state government fulfilled the long pending demand of the employees. “The present state government is always alive to the genuine demands of the employees and fulfils them from time to time to benefit them,” he added.

He said, “The state government was filling up the vacant posts and it has sanctioned 15,000 posts of teachers, including 3,900 posts in the primary education department and additional 3,100 posts would soon be filled through HP Rajya Chayan Aayog. To strengthen the pre-primary education, 6,200 nursery teachers were being appointed”.

Rohit Thakur said that during the previous BJP Government the recruitment process in the education sector had come to halt, but the present government is actively working to strengthen the education sector by filling vacant posts.