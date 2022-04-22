Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5

The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5.

The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. The candidates who are to receive their degrees will have to bring their identification card attested by the chairperson of the department/principal of their college/a class or a gazetted officer.

Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity’s gymnasium hall.

Around 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred and vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, will deliver the convocation address.