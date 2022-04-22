Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5.
The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. The candidates who are to receive their degrees will have to bring their identification card attested by the chairperson of the department/principal of their college/a class or a gazetted officer.
Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity’s gymnasium hall.
Around 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred and vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, will deliver the convocation address.
-
Sangrur | Probe ordered after Dalit woman alleges police brutality in illegal detention
Punjab state scheduled caste commission has ordered the Sangrur police to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal detention and torture of a Dalit widow. The woman, 42, who earns a living by working as a maid, had appeared before the commission during a Lok Adalat held at the district administrative complex on Thursday. She alleged that she was kept naked at the police station, not provided food or water and brutalised.
-
To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
-
Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals
Anuj Pal defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav Dangi outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches. In the U-12 boys' semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals. Reet Arora will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls' under-16 final.
-
Chandigarh’s Paras selected for NCA’s advanced cricket coaching
By virtue of his all-round performances at the men's Under-19 Cooch Behar and Vinoo Mankad Trophies, Paras has been selected for advance cricket coaching at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, starting from May 8. Paras also excelled with bat and ball at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy played in Delhi last year, where his team faced top teams like Himachal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the elite B group.
-
Ludhiana police dispose of 250 complaints at rahat camps
Rural police initiated rahat camps across all police stations and wings to dispose of all pending complaints. Police claimed to have disposed of as many as 250 complaints in one day. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Deepak Hilori said similar camps will be organised every month. On Thursday, police held camps at Police lines, Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan Dakha and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raikot's office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics