Reinstate HRTC employees dismissed over luggage policy: Jairam

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 19, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Jairam Thakur accused the state government of acting in a dictatorial manner, particularly in its treatment meted out to roadways employees with regard to luggage policy and other “arbitrary” rules.He demanded the government to reinstate Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees who were dismissed due to the luggage policy.

He demanded the government to reinstate Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees who were dismissed due to the luggage policy.

He highlighted the issues with the eligibility criteria for the Rajiv Gandhi Swavalamban e-taxi scheme, alleging that the government’s rules are unreasonable as they require a minimum age that doesn’t align with the legal age for obtaining a driving licence.

Thakur claimed that the government has not fulfilled its promises to zila parishad workers who had supported them during the elections. He alleged that the government is now threatening these workers instead of addressing their demands.

He alleged that government’s policies have halted disaster relief and reconstruction efforts, leaving many people homeless and impacting the supply of construction materials.

The government’s policies are said to be “negatively” affecting tourism in the state. Additional taxes on tourist buses and other vehicles have reportedly led to tourism business moving to other states, causing significant losses to the state’s economy.

Thursday, October 19, 2023
