Rejig likely in Himachal BJP, says party’s state chief

The newly appointed president of Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajeev Bindal on Friday said that the organisational structure rejig in the state party may take place next month. I will consult the party high command and a new team will be formed, said BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal. (PTI File Photo)

“Till end of this month we are busy in the mass outreach programme to mark the nine years of PM Narendra Modi-led government in office. Thereafter, I will consult the party high command and a new team will be formed,” he said.

He, however, dodged a query on the former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan’s induction in core group of Himachal BJP which has veteran leaders like Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister Anurag Thakur among others.

Mahajan had joined BJP in September last year, just ahead of the state assembly polls. His entry in the party’s core group has ruffled feathers in the party with many leaders questioning the appointment in hushed voices.

Bindal also refuted the charges levelled by the deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri alleging that BJP leaders had conspired against the Congress-led state government after which the centre stopped grants and lowers the borrowing limits of the state.

He said the centre has given adequate funds to the state and there were ₹40,000 crore foul-lane projects underway in the state besides, ₹1500-crore ropeway projects and many more.

“Whenever chief minister and his ministers go to Delhi to meet the union ministers, they get positive response to their demands but after returning they start saying opposite things,” alleged Bindal.

He said Congress was in power and answerable to the public.

“Instead of blaming it others, government must fulfil what it has promised to the people,” said the BJP president.

He said Congress government was completing six months in rule and it had promised one lakh jobs, ₹1500 to the women above 18 years of age and 300 free units of electricity.

But now, they say that the guarantees would be fulfilled in phased manner. Congress has betrayed people of the state, he alleged.

Highlighting the achievements of Modi government, Bindal said that last nine years have been an era of sweeping changes in India.

“After independence the country‘s development couldn’t get the right direction and we lacked in progress economic as well as cultural,” said Bindal.

He said under the leadership of PM Modi the country was on a path to become a developed nation.

“The development projects were progressing on a rapid pace while we are emerging as exporters from being importers,” he said.

He said the country saw four wars but was still dependent on imports in defense sector. Under the Modi government we in nine years have become exporters of arms, said Bindal.