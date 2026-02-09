Release leaders by Feb 14 or we will intensify stir, warns farmer leader Ugrahan

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Monday said that if their leaders are not released by February 14, they will intensify the stir. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan addressing media on Sunday. (HT)

Urgahan’s statement comes days after its members clashed with police across the Malwa belt in an attempt to reach Bathinda city and sit on a protest outside the district administrative complex (DAC) on February 6, demanding the release of two of its leaders, Baldev Singh and Shagandeep Singh, currently in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting DSP Rahul Bhardwaj last year. Hundreds of BKU activists were detained across Bathinda, Sangrur and Barnala.

Addressing the press conference in Barnala, Ugrahan said that the ongoing protests for the release of imprisoned farmer leaders have been deferred until February 14 to provide the government some time.

“However, if the Punjab government and Bathinda district administration fail to release them by February 14, a meeting will be held on the same day to immediately announce the next course of action,” said the veteran farm leader, who leads one of the state’s most influential agrarian bodies.

Ugrahan also alleged that five false police cases have been filed against farmers during the February 6 stir.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of cases, while accusing the administration of repeatedly reneging on agreements.

Police had also used tear gas shells to disperse the mob of protesters near Jeond village of Bathinda and clashes happened in Barnala and Sangrur as the farmers tried to push through barricading. Near Jeond village, the farmers also held Talwandi Sabo naib tehsildar Ravinder Singh, DSP Gurpreet Singh and their official gunmen hostage for an hour.

The case dates back to January 20 last year, when DSP Bhardwaj and his personal security officer (PSO) suffered injuries after members of the Ugrahan faction of the BKU clashed with the police during a protest at Jeond village in Bathinda district. The left arm of the DSP was fractured in the assault.

A case of attempt to murder and abduction was registered against 11 union leaders, including president Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

But one year after the incident, the Bathinda police arrested only two accused, Baldev and Shagandeep, in the case in April last year.

As per the official information, the Bathinda district police force was deployed at Jeond village to enable revenue officials to undertake land demarcation as per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The conflict at Jeond village was over the ownership of nearly 9,000 acres. The original owners, who had relinquished control to cultivators decades ago, had demanded one-third share of the landholding.