Religious places being demolished under AAP-Congress rule: BJP

A day after the municipal corporation (MC) demolished unauthorised non-religious constructions at Vasantham Dham temple in Manimajra’s Subhash Nagar amid protests from mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, AAP and Congress leaders, and local residents, BJP leaders alleged that demolition of religious places had started in Chandigarh after the AAP mayor and Congress MP took charge. Chandigarh MC teams had demolished rooms built at a temple located in Subhash Nagar Mani Majra. (HT File)

BJP general secretary Hukam Chand attacked the AAP and the Congress for “playing with the sentiments of the public” and taking to “anti-Hindu agenda” soon after the Lok Sabha election.

“While MC had a BJP mayor for eight years, no one dared touch any religious place. But after INDI alliance’s Kuldeep Kumar became the mayor and Congress MP Manish Tewari won from here, they have started playing with sentiments of people. We will not tolerate it,” he said.

Referring to MC’s notice to 106 religious places for demolition, the senior BJP leader further claimed, “The AAP and the Congress often falsely accuse the BJP over several matters. But what made them issue notice to 106 religious places in MC that are ruled by these parties. It is they who have encouraged MC officials to do it.”

The BJP leader further said the leaders of the two parties did a political stunt at the demolition site. “The mayor, and AAP and Congress councillors, only did a drama outside the temple to mislead people after allowing MC to issue a notice and proceed with demolition,” he added.