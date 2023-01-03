Remove Haryana minister Sandeep Singh or face stir: Khaps

A day after Haryana minister Sandeep Singh gave up his sports portfolio after the Chandigarh police booked him in a sexual harassment case, Haryana’s farm unions and two khaps on Monday demanded his resignation, else threatened to launch an agitation on Saturday.

On Monday, a panchayat was held at Jhajjar’s Dabla village, which was presided over by the head of Dhankhar-12 Khap Yudhveer Singh, where they discussed the case of alleged sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh being filed by a woman coach, who belongs to a Jhajjar village. Many office-bearers of various farm unions and representatives of the Dhasa-12 Khap of Delhi attended the meeting.

Yudhveer Singh, head of Dhankhar-12 Khap (cluster of 12 villages), said Sandeep Singh has not resigned from the cabinet as he is still holding the printing and stationery department and a fair probe can only be possible after he quits as minister.

“The charges levelled by a woman coach are of serious nature and we suspect something fishy in this entire incident. The Chandigarh police should arrest Singh and interrogate him in the sexual harassment case. The Haryana government should cooperate in a fair manner and it should remain away from shielding the minister. If Singh won’t resign from the cabinet, we will take a tough decision on Saturday,” he added.

The Olympian and a first-time MLA from Pehowa, Sandeep Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman coach’s father, who was also present in the panchayat, said the chief minister should immediately remove Singh from his cabinet, then only a fair probe can be possible.

“The khaps have a history of taking right decisions and I will abide by the decisions taken by the khaps and farmer unions, who have extended their solidarity with my daughter for raising voice against injustice being done by the minister. We hope the Chandigarh police will interrogate him soon,” he added.

All-India Kisan Sabha national vice-president Inderjit Singh questioned the silence of BJP-JJP government over the case.

“How can the daughter of an ordinary farmer get justice if the minister accused of serious criminal offences continues to be in the position of power as a minister. The woman, who brought laurels for the state and country is struggling to get justice against a powerful minister. We demand the immediate removal of the accused minister until the investigation is completed,” he added.