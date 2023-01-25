Republic Day: 3 Punjab cops get President’s Police Medal for distinguished service

Three IPS officers including additional director general of police (ADGP) provisioning and modernisation G Nageswara Rao, inspector general of police (IGP) border range Amritsar Mohnish Chawla and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sri Muktsar Sahib Opinderjit Singh Ghuman have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on the eve of 74th Republic Day announced the names of the Punjab Police officers to be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Two IPS officers, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh, and four PPS officers including Commandant RTC PAP Jalandhar Mandeep Singh, ADCP City-2 Amritsar Prabhjot Singh Virk, DSP Vigilance Bureau Unit Sangrur Parminder Singh and DSP CID Unit Sangrur Charanpal Singh, are among 15 officers/officials who have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The remaining officials include Inspector Tajinder Singh, Inspector Harjinder Singh, Sub-inspector (SI) Daljit Singh, SI Jagtar Singh, SI Baljit Kaur, SI Jugal Kishore, ASI Raj Kumar, ASI Jaspal Singh, ASI Rakesh Chopra, and ASI Piara Singh.

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the central government and state government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force.

He said that such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is very much required in a border state having manifold security challenges.