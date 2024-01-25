Republic Day: Chandigarh to give commendation certificates to 31

The UT administration will be honouring 31 persons with commendation certificates on the Republic Day function to be held at Parade ground in Sector 17. They will be awarded for outstanding meritorious services in their field. The certificates will be given by UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav during the function. The Chandigarh administration will be honouring 31 persons with commendation certificates on the Republic Day function to be held at Parade ground in Sector 17. They will be awarded for outstanding meritorious services in their field. The certificates will be given by UT adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav during the function. (HT File Photo)

Meritorious Service

Dr Chahat Bhatia, senior resident, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32)

Dr Sarabmeet Singh Lehl, professor, GMCH-32

Nitin Pruthi, physiotherapist, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16)

Amarjeet Singh, peon, AYUSH

Prince Sharma, clerk, UT secretariat

Prof Arun Kumar Singh, professor and head department of electronics and communication engineering, Punjab Engineering College (PEC)

Lakhvir Singh, professor in Sanskrit, Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42

Vibha, JBT, Government High School, Sector 53,

Kulbir Singh Gill, forest guard, department of forest and wildlife

Sushil Dogra, scientist B, environment department

Satwinder Singh, assistant engineer, engineering department

Gagandeep Kaur, area investigator, O/o senior town planner, chief architect

Ravi Kumar Singh, steno typist, police department

Bhag Chand, junior assistant, O/o deputy commissioner

Gurmeet Singh, peon, estate office

Chandan Preet Kaur, excise and taxation inspector, excise and taxation department

Abhimanu, senior photographer, department of public relations

Sahil Sharma, protocol official, (outsource), hospitality department

Sarita Godwani, consultant, CB& BCC, Poshan Abhiyan-cum-programme officer, social welfare department

Anoop Sharma, driver, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

Social service, art and sports

Mehak Singh, Sector 27-D, and Dr Diksha Vasishta, Sector 15-A, will be awarded in the field of social service

Dr Samira Koser, Sector 15A, in the field of art and culture

Prathna Bhatia, Manimajra, in the field of sports

Joint award in public service

Sanjay Puri, president, Market Dealers Association, Sector 18-D

Parveen Duggal, president, Shopkeeper Association, Kiran Theatre Block, Sector 22-D

Manoj Bajaj, president, Bright Traders Welfare Association, Sector 23-C

Bravery

Dr Rajeev Chauhan, associate professor, department of anaesthesia, PGIMER, will be awarded for bravery. Dr Chauhan emerged as saviour for critically ill patients after a fire broke out at the PGI in October last year.

Naresh Kumar, station fire officer, MC

Jagtar Singh, station fire officer, MC

Lal Bahadur, fire station officer, MC