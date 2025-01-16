Menu Explore
Research chair set up in freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma’s name at MDU

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 16, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government will organise essay, poem, and speech competitions in schools and colleges across the state on Sharma's birth anniversary, October 1. A 30-feet tall National Flag will be installed near the freedom fighter's statue in Rohtak.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the establishment of a research chair in the name of freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma, at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU).

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling statue of Pandit Shriram Sharma in Rohtak on Wednesday. (MANOJ DAKHA/HT)
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling statue of Pandit Shriram Sharma in Rohtak on Wednesday. (MANOJ DAKHA/HT)

He said the state government will organise essay, poem, and speech competitions in schools and colleges across the state on Sharma’s birth anniversary, October 1. A 30-feet tall National Flag will be installed near the freedom fighter’s statue in Rohtak.

Saini assured Pandit Shriram Sharma Vichar Manch that he would forward their demands, including making the freedom fighter’s biography a part of the school curriculum and displaying his tales of valour at the metro station in Bahadurgar. The CM announced a discretionary grant of 21 lakh for the Manch. Haryana minister Arvind Sharma also announced a discretionary grant of 11 lakh for the Manch.

Saini said Pandit Shriram Sharma was a true patriot, respected politician, social reformer, and Gandhian who, as a member of the Constituent Assembly, played a crucial role in strengthening India’s democratic framework. He also launched a weekly Urdu newspaper, Haryana Tilak, in 1923 to inspire the freedom struggle.

25,000 youngsters provided jobs

On the occasion, the CM said his government has given jobs to 25,000 youths within months of coming to power for the third consecutive term in Haryana. Saini advised government employees to deal politely with the public.

