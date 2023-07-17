Transports, residents stage protest outside RTA office in Ludhiana

Scores of residents and transporters staged a protest outside the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Monday to express their dissatisfaction with the pending work for the past several months. Residents and transporters during a protest outside the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Staging the protest, several transporters highlighted that they had already filed complaints about the backlog to both the transport secretary and the state transport commissioner, but their efforts had been in vain.

Gurvinder Singh, a transporter, emphasised the mounting number of pending driving license and RC applications, some of which had been waiting for approval for a year. The mismanagement within the RTA office was causing significant hardships for the affected individuals.

Paraminder Singh, the owner of Sethi Transport Company, who participated in the protest outside the RTA office, shared his frustration, stating that he had made repeated pleas for progress on his pending registration certificate (RC) application, but more than a month had passed without any resolution.

In response to the protest, officials from the Regional Transport Authority claimed that a significant portion of the backlog had been cleared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON