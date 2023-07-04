High humidity adds to Monday blues in Chandigarh

Residents felt the discomfort as humidity went up to 85% on Monday. A black swan splashing in the water at the Bird Park in Chandigarh on a humid Thursday afternoon. The weather department has forecast chances of light rain until Thursday, following which monsoon activity will pick up. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sultry weather will continue in the city, along with chances of rain, as monsoon has now been declared across the country.

Though the maximum temperature remained unchanged between Sunday and Monday at 36°C, even the minimum humidity was relatively high at 60%, leaving residents sweating.

As per IMD officials, the monsoon system is likely to strengthen around Thursday, but chances of light rain will continue till then. The city has recorded 166.6 mm rain since the onset of monsoon on June 26 — 4.5% below normal till now.

The minimum temperature increased slightly from 26°C on Sunday to 26.6°C on Monday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 34°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 26°C.