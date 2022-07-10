Residents oppose demolition drive in unauthorised colonies in Karnal
: The Karnal district authorities on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in unauthorised colonies, triggering opposition from the residents, who claimed to have all the relevant documents related to their properties.
During the drive, Karnal District Town Planner RS Bhat said that action will be taken if any illegal construction was reported in the district.
He said that there are around 144 unapproved colonies in the district and a decision on these unauthorised settlements will be taken in the next three or four months.
Appealing to the people to avoid construction works in unapproved areas, he said that offices of illegal colonisers were also being razed.
Expressing anger at the move, the residents alleged that they have provided registration papers and other documents related to the ownership of the said land.
“I had spent ₹12 lakh on the construction of this house to shift my family to city from village and they took a few minutes to demolish it,” said an aggrieved resident Arvind Kumar, who runs a common service centre at Kunjpura in Karnal.
He said that he had taken up the issue with the officials of the DTP but they said that the construction was illegal.
Another person, on the condition of anonymity, said that he had purchased a plot at ₹ 15 lakh and the authorities have demolished his under-construction house.
Claiming that they had paid stamp duty and other charges at the time of registration, the residents said why the government allowed the registration deed when they cannot construct a house on this land.
1992 fake encounter case: Mohali court directs CBI to protect witness
A Mohali court has issued directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to provide protection to Jasbir Kaur of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, who is a witness in the 1992 fake encounter case. Raj Kumar was posted as sub-inspector (SI) and Nachattar Singh was posted as assistant sub-inspector (now retired), at the Manochahal police station in 1992. The case remained on stay for at least 18 years.
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and Rs 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
