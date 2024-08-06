Restaurant owner sexually assaults 20-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

The Jamalpur police booked a restaurant owner for allegedly sexually assaulting his 20-year-old daughter, officials said on Tuesday. According to the first-information report (FIR), the accused locked the 20-year-old and her mother in a room when the former resisted assault (HT File)

According to the first-information report (FIR), the accused locked the 20-year-old and her mother in a room when the former resisted assault.

The duo was later rescued by the girl’s maternal uncle.

The 20-year-old said she sought help from their relatives, including her grandfather, but they sided with the accused.

Officials said the accused is on the run and his house in New GK Estate was found locked.

The complainant, who is a student of Bachelor of Arts (BA), said her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past few months. She added that the accused would thrash her when she resisted.

The 20-year-old added that she shared her ordeal with her grandfather and aunt (father’s sister) and sought help, but they told her father about the complaints. She alleged that after finding out that she had sought help from relatives, the accused thrashed her and locked her and her mother in a room on July 18.

She informed her maternal uncle about the incident, who rescued her on July 19.

Later, she filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 75(1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 127(2) (wrongfully confines any person) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

A hunt is on to arrest the accused, ASI Kumar added.