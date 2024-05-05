Restoring old pension scheme our major achievement: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that despite the financial crunch, the Congress government has given old pensions to 1.36 lakh government employees. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during election campaign for Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Shimla Vinod Sultanpuri at Nalagarh, Solan, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a public meeting in Nalagarh. In the very first cabinet meeting after the formation of the Congress government in the state, he fulfilled his election promise and secured the future of lakhs of government employees by restoring the old pension scheme, he added. “Today more than 4,000 employees are taking benefit of the old pension scheme,” said chief minister.

Sukhu further said that ₹9,000 crore of NPS is still stuck with the central government, a fight is being fought to get it back. He said that the state government has also given a 4% dearness allowance to government employees.

Attacking the BJP, Sukhu said that when the BJP was not successful in forming the government with the public votes, an attempt was made to capture it based on money, but the plans of the BJP could not be fulfilled. He said that the Congress government is completely stable and will complete its five-year term. Jairam Thakur’s dream of Munger Lal becoming the chief minister will never be fulfilled. He said that the public trusted local MLA KL Thakur a lot, but he betrayed the people.

He said that BJP MP Suresh Kashyap did not contribute anything to the development of the area. When the disaster struck, Kashyap did not even write a letter to any Union minister to provide financial help to Himachal Pradesh. He said that no BJP MP went to the Union ministers to ask for financial help from the central government. He said his government changed the law for 22 thousand families affected by the disaster and gave a package of ₹4,000 crore from its resources. He said that now BJP candidates are asking for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of their work.