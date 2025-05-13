Retired Captain beaten to death in Mahendragarh

A 70-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by a group of five to six -persons on Sunday night at Mahendergarh’s Mulodi village, police said on Monday. A 70-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by a group of five to six -persons on Sunday night at Mahendergarh’s Mulodi village, police said on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Captain Ram Singh. Deceased Captain’s son Rampal, who is serving in Haryana Police, said that a group of persons led by village sarpanch Praveen, his brother-in-law Arun, another villager Rakesh and others barged into their house around 11.45 pm on Sunday night.

“They started thrashing me, my wife, mother and father with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They killed my father with sticks and then fled in a white Bolero. The sarpanch has been harassing us for not supporting him in the panchayat elections. He used to abuse us,” he added.

He further said that after the Haryana assembly polls, the sarpanch threatened them to face dire consequences as they again voted against the candidate backed by the sarpanch.

Inspector Chhatar Pal, SHO at Nangal Choudhary police station said that they have booked three persons- sarpanch Praveen, his brother-in-law Arun, Rakesh and three others on murder charges for beating a retired captain to death. He said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who are at large.

“Both the families have enmity over petty issues. The Captain died and his family members sustained some injuries after a quarrel took place. We are checking the CCTV footage from cameras installed in the village,” the SHO added.