Retired DSP, constable of Rajasthan police held in graft case
: The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a retired deputy superintendent (DSP) of Rajasthan police and a serving constable for allegedly accepting bribe.
A Bureau spokesperson said that retired DSP Shailender and a Rajasthan police constable Darshan Singh posted as reader to the station house officer of Chitrakoot police station in Jaipur were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 80,000.
Both the accused were allegedly demanding money from the complainant, who belonged to Haryana, for removing his name from an FIR registered against him in Jaipur. A case has been registered against them at VB’s police station in Rohtak.
In another case, the spokesperson said a VB team arrested a power utilities lineman for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new meter.
The spokesperson said a resident of Makhu Majra had complained that he purchased a property in respect of which a previous bill of ₹ 70,000 was pending. The complainant lineman of Newal subdivision, Parveen allegedly demanded ₹ 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him. ENDS
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics