 Returning from a relative’s cremation, Ludhiana man dies in road mishap - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
Returning from a relative’s cremation, Ludhiana man dies in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Jagraon man dies in a road accident after attending relative's cremation, wife and daughter seriously injured. FIR lodged against negligent bikers.

Returning from the cremation of one of his relatives, a Jagraon resident died in a road mishap in a head-on collision between two bikes near Lamma village on Saturday. In the mishap, the wife and daughter of the man suffered severe injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital where their condition has been stated to be serious.

Returning from the cremation of one of his relatives, a Ludhiana resident died in a road mishap in a head-on collision between two bikes near Lamma village on Saturday (HT Photo)
Returning from the cremation of one of his relatives, a Ludhiana resident died in a road mishap in a head-on collision between two bikes near Lamma village on Saturday (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Jivan Basti Agwar Ladhayi in Jagraon. The Hathur police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Kulwinder Singh and Sandeep Singh – residents of Lamma village for causing death due to negligence.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Resham Singh, brother of the victim. The complainant said that his brother, along with his wife Kirandeep Kaur and daughter Gurnoor Kaur, had gone to attend the cremation of a relative in Jhordan village on Saturday.

When they were returning home on a bike, two men plying on the wrong side crashed their bike into them. The impact of the collision was such that the trio fell in a field alongside the road and suffered severe injuries.

The complainant added that as he came to know about the incident, he rushed them to a hospital where his brother succumbed to the injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279, 304A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. The accused also suffered injuries in the mishap.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Returning from a relative's cremation, Ludhiana man dies in road mishap
