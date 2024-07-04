Returning from Shambhu, farmer dies in road mishap in Khanna

A farmer was killed and another injured on Thursday after their bike crashed into a truck on the Bhandla flyover in Khanna, officials said. Sukhwinder Singh, victim (HT Photo)

They added that the victims were returning from the Shambhu border, where the farmers are on protest against the Centre.

After the accident, the truck driver escaped from the spot in his vehicle.

On being informed, the Fatehgarh Sahib police and cops from City 2 police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The victim was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 57, of Nangal. The injured, Baljit Singh, 47, was admitted to the civil hospital in Khanna, where his condition has been stated as serious.

Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee senior vice-president Harwinder Singh said that Sukhwinder and Baljit were returning home from the protest on Thursday. As they reached the Bhandla flyover, a truck plying in front of them applied brakes suddenly. Sukhwinder failed to balance the bike and crashed into the truck. The impact of the collision was such that Sukhwinder Singh died on the spot, he said.

The onlookers rushed Baljit to a hospital and alerted the police.

Harwinder Singh added that the duo were returning to their respective homes after 10 days to see their family members.

Khanna City 2 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurmeet Singh said police are trying to trace the truck driver.

Man dies after falling from speeding tractor

Ludhiana A labourer died after falling from a speeding tractor on Thursday. The Dehlon police booked a resident of Dangora village in connection with the death.

The accused, identified as Davinder Singh, is the owner of the vehicle and was driving it at the time of the incident.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by Ritu Bala, wife of victim Jaswinder Singh, 36. The deceased hailed from the same village as the accused.

The complainant said that the accused took her husband along for some work. She said that her husband was sitting on the tractor being driven by accused Davinder.

The woman alleged that the accused was driving recklessly and speeding. As a result, her husband fell on the road and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, who is on the run.