Revenue generated, roads repaired during my tenure, says Chandigarh mayor Babla

With the year-long tenure of Chandigarh mayor coming to an end with the mayoral elections to be held on January 29, Harpreet Kaur Babla on Friday listed out reforms and civic transformation. The event was attended by BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, Sanjeev Rana, and state media in-charge Ravi Rawat.

Addressing the media persons, at BJP office in Sector 33, Babla stated that when she assumed office on 30 January 2025, the municipal corporation faced severe financial challenges, including delays in employee salary disbursements. Through coordinated efforts with administration officials and the BJP organisation, she took decisive measures to stabilise finances and ensure effective governance.

To enhance transparency, the Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC) was unanimously constituted. In February 2025, three statutory committees—Roads, Water Supply & Sewerage, and House Tax—were reconstituted. For the first time, nine sub-committees were formed covering sanitation, environment, women empowerment, electricity, day markets, and arts and sports, filling a gap that persisted for three years.

She said that under her leadership, revenue-generating initiatives included the 53rd Rose Festival and 38th Flower Theme Show, both organised at zero expenditure. Advertisement policies for unipoles, hoardings, toilet blocks, and roundabouts are expected to generate crores in revenue. Traders were allowed to settle pending licence fees in installments, raising ₹2.5 crore so far, with an expected ₹6 crore by March 2026.

Infrastructure and civic improvements included replacement of rusted pipelines, road works worth ₹20 crore, 95% waste removal from Dadumajra dumping ground, and MoUs for a compressed biogas plant and door-to-door garbage collection. Key civic amenities, such as treated water projects, parking schemes, community centers, and over 500 health camps, have been implemented.

Through campaigns like Swachhta Mahotsav, cyclothon, and drug-free awareness programmes, mayor Babla emphasised creating a clean, empowered, and self-reliant Chandigarh. She expressed confidence that transparent governance and financial discipline will continue to drive the city’s progress.