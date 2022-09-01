Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore. While the authority plans to spend ₹2,800 crore, it expects to see an inflow of ₹2,376 crore.
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has earmarked ₹1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23.
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority.
The development authority is anticipating a ₹500 crore increase in revenue receipts ---- from ₹1,768 crore last financial year to ₹2,367 crore this fiscal. There is also a new revenue head of around ₹250 crore from the recovery of additional price.
GMADA has planned a capital expenditure of ₹2,144 crore over ₹1,582 crore in the last fiscal, a jump of around 35%. Meanwhile, revenue expenditure will drop to ₹347 crore from ₹352 crore in the previous fiscal.
The development authority has also projected funds to be transferred to it from the Punjab government as external development charges (EDC) to nearly double to ₹344 crore from ₹180 crore in 2021-22.
Notably, GMADA will pay ₹270 crore on loans and will spend ₹358 crore on development works in Urban Estates.
GMADA also expects ₹196 crore to come in through construction fee, transfer fee, compounding fee, and rent. It has also set aside ₹347 crore for revenue expenditure.
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
