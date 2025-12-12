Revised service timelines across Chandigarh depts to reduce public waiting time

Aiming to make citizen services faster, transparents and more efficient, the Chandigarh administration has issued fresh notifications revising and tightening timelines under the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, as applicable to the Union Territory. The updated norms—published in the latest Chandigarh Administration Gazette—replace older orders and introduce shorter, clearer service deadlines for the public. The norms also list revised designated officers and appellate authorities across several key departments, including the regional employment office, industries, labour, police, municipal corporation, registrar of co-operative societies, sports department, SC/BC & Minorities Financial & Development Corporation, State Agricultural Marketing Board, and the Zila Sainik Welfare Office. The head of each department, or a nominated officer, will act as the nodal authority to ensure compliance with the Right to Service provisions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the gazette, the revised timelines will come into effect immediately and will apply only when applications are submitted with “complete and correct documentation”. The head of each department, or a nominated officer, will act as the nodal authority to ensure compliance with the Right to Service provisions.

The municipal corporation has issued new deadlines for services including pruning of trees, removal of dead or dangerous trees, cleaning of back lanes, removal of debris, and granting permissions for communication infrastructure through the Gati Shakti Portal. These timelines range from one day (for removal of fallen trees) to 60 days (for infrastructure permissions).

The administration has notified a one-day timeline for the registration of applicants at the Regional Employment Office. The statistical assistant will serve as the designated officer, while the sub-regional employment officer (PH Cell) and the regional employment officer have been appointed as the first and second appellate authorities, respectively. The department will continue to function under norms laid out in the National Employment Service Manual.

For the industries department, fresh timelines have been set for services relating to redressal of investor grievances, registration of boilers under the Indian Boiler Act, renewal of boiler certificates, and participation approvals for trade fairs and exhibitions.

The labour department has introduced extensive revisions covering 21 services under labour, factory, migrant workmen, and construction worker regulations.

The Zila Sainik Welfare Office has also been brought into the time-bound service structure, with new service delivery norms notified for ex-servicemen and their dependents. (The Gazette lists the designated officers, appellate authorities, and detailed timelines, similar to other departments.)

Administration aims to boost transparency

Industries department

· 15 days for grievance redressal of existing or prospective investors

· 30 days for boiler registration, with detailed sub-timelines for inspection and issuance of certificates

· 22 days for registration of boiler manufacturers

· 15 days for renewal of boiler certificates.

*The secretary, Industries, has been designated the final appellate authority in all cases.

Labour department

· 30 days for registration of establishments employing migrant workers

· One day for registration and amendments under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act

· 45 days for approval of building plans of factories

· 7 days for issuance of factory licences

· 30 days for welfare benefits under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act.

*The secretary, Labour, continues as the second appellate authority.

Police department

· 5 minutes to reach the scene of an offence (excluding travel time)

· 1 hour to supply a copy of FIR or DDR

· 30 minutes to register and supply a copy of a complaint

· 15 days for services such as passport verification, tenant verification, domestic help verification, and character certificates

· 2 days to supply post-mortem reports after receipt from the medical officer.

Co-operative societies

-30 days for registration of co-operative societies

-Permission for execution of sub-conveyance/sub-lease deeds, with structured internal timelines involving the Chandigarh Housing Board/Estate Office

-30 days for permission for sale deeds, transfer of leasehold rights and family transfer deeds

-7 to 15 days for no objection certificates (NOCs) for sale, transfer of membership, and registration of conveyance deeds

-10 days for change of membership records.

*Where interactions with the CHB or Estate Office are required for calculating unearned increase, detailed sub-timelines have been prescribed to ensure there are no delays.

Sports department

-10 days for booking of stadia

-7 days for user/membership approvals for various sports

-180 days for scholarship processing for sportspersons

-90 days for issuance of gradation certificates

*The district sports officer will act as the first appellate authority, with the director sports serving as the second appellate authority.

SC/BC & Minorities Financial & Development Corporation

The Chandigarh Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes & Minorities Financial & Development Corporation has been brought under the RTS framework with the following deadlines:

-30 days for loan applications for SC, BC, minority communities and safai karamcharis

-20 days for processing of vocational training applications

-20 days for admission to Senior Citizens Home, Sector 15-D

-30 days for NOC/no-dues certificates for loan schemes

State Agricultural Marketing Board

The State Agricultural Marketing Board has introduced time-bound standards for licensing under the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961. These include:

-45 days for issuance and renewal of licences under Section 10

-20 days for issuance and renewal of licences under Section 13

*Approvals will be processed at the level of the Market Committee or joint secretary, depending on the category.