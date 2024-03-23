Rewari factory blast: 2 more succumb to injuries, death toll reaches 10

Two more workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing unit in Rewari’s Dharuhera last week, succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, taking the toll to 10. Family members of a victim wait for his body at the PGIMS mortuary in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Two workers died on Thursday night and one in the evening. They were admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar, 25, Ghanshaym, 20, and Divesh died on Thursday evening, but his identity was revealed today.

Dharuhera police station SHO Jagdish Chand said that 10 persons have died so far, and nine are still undergoing treatment at the PGIMS while four were shifted to the ICU.

Family members of Manoj, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who died on Thursday night at PGIMS, said that he got married in May last year.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. The factory authorities failed to provide safety equipment to the workers. We are on our way to Uttar Pradesh. The Haryana government is mum on this issue. The local police are yet to arrest the company owner and contractor,” the grief-stricken family members said.

Inquiry committee finds lapses

According to sources, an inquiry committee headed by Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav submitted the report to deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda. The report found lapses on the part of the factory authorities that the workers were not given proper safety equipment and preventive measures were not taken to avoid the incident.

A senior official, who was part of the investigation, said that the workers were wearing gloves and masks when the dust collector exploded at the auto spare parts factory in Dharuhera on Saturday and they were not given goggles, uniform and other safety gear. Moreover, the dust collector was also not properly cleaned, leading to the explosion.

“The workers were not in uniform when the dust collector exploded and the main entrance was locked, which created a hurdle for ambulances in reaching inside the factory. We examined CCTV footage and recorded statements of various workers besides inspecting the spot to ascertain the cause of the explosion and other lapses responsible for the deaths and injuries to workers,” the official added.