Rewari fire: Skeletal remains of two missing workers recovered after 5 days

Skeletal remains of two missing workers were recovered on Sunday at GLS Company in Bawal Industrial Area of Rewari district, five days after the massive May 19 blaze. Skeletal remains of two missing workers were recovered on Sunday at GLS Company in Bawal Industrial Area of Rewari district, five days after the massive May 19 blaze.

The death toll has reached three, as one of the injured workers died during treatment at the hospital.

The police registered an FIR against the company owner, HR head, plant head and other senior officials on charges including negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to officials, the fire broke out in one of the factory blocks on May 19, leaving six workers severely burnt. One worker, identified as Hari Babu, later died during treatment due to critical burn injuries.

Two workers, Dharmendra and Satendra, went missing after the incident. Their skeletal remains were found after a five-day search operation. Four other injured workers are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Workers and complainants alleged that the emergency exit gate in the affected block was too small, making evacuation difficult during the fire incident.

They also claimed that the factory’s fire-fighting system failed during the emergency.

Rewari deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena and superintendent of police Hemendra Meena reportedly expressed displeasure over the “non-cooperation” by the company management during the rescue and investigation process.

The SP said that skeletal remains of two missing workers were recovered and an investigation is on. An FIR has been registered according to the relevant sections of the BNS.