A good pair of shoes is basically a daily life essential. Whether it is running between meetings, travelling, squeezing in a workout, or simply being on your feet all day, uncomfortable footwear can ruin the entire plan. The perfect everyday sneaker needs to do more than just look sporty. It needs cushioning, breathability, support, and a design that works beyond the gym. Shoes comfortable enough to wear all day: 8 picks to keep up with your routine (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less From performance-focused running shoes to versatile sneakers that blend into your everyday wardrobe, these picks are designed for long hours without compromising on style. Comfortable shoes for all-day wear

The Campus Flynn Walking Shoes are designed for everyday movement, making them a reliable choice for busy schedules. The sporty silhouette gives them a casual appeal, while the lightweight construction makes them easy to wear for long hours. Perfect for morning walks, travel days, errands, or casual outings, this pair focuses on comfort without looking too basic. Style them with joggers, jeans, or everyday athleisure pieces for a relaxed look.

2 . Bata Men's Lace-Up Sneaker Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A classic lace-up sneaker never really goes out of style. This pair from Bata brings together a timeless design with everyday practicality. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the casual silhouette makes it easy to pair with different outfits. It is the kind of sneaker that works for college days, casual Fridays, weekend plans, or simply adding a clean finish to your everyday wardrobe.

The Puma Dazzler Sneaker is for those who like their comfort with a little extra style. With its sporty design and modern shape, it adds an effortless streetwear vibe to everyday outfits. The sneaker works well with denim, cargos, and relaxed fits, making it a versatile choice for casual dressing. It offers the perfect balance between a fashion-forward look and everyday wearability.

Built for daily comfort, the Campus Oxyfit Walking Shoes are ideal for those who want footwear that can keep up with their routine. The design focuses on ease of movement, making them suitable for walks, travel, and long days on your feet. The lightweight feel and sporty finish make them a practical addition to an everyday shoe collection.

The SPARX SM-734 Casual Shoes bring a relaxed, everyday vibe to your footwear rotation. Designed for comfort and casual styling, these shoes are easy to wear with jeans, chinos, or even sporty outfits. They are a great option for people looking for a dependable pair that does not require too much thought but still adds a neat finish to their look.

Mary Janes have made a major comeback, and this pair proves why. Combining a classic silhouette with modern comfort, these ballet-inspired flats bring a feminine touch to everyday dressing. The slip-on style makes them convenient, while the lightweight construction makes them easy to wear throughout the day. Pair them with dresses, trousers, or even denim for a charming, effortless look.

The Campus Kim Walking Shoes are designed for women who want comfort that fits into their everyday lifestyle. Whether it is a morning walk, a travel day, or a full schedule outside, this pair offers a practical and sporty option. The versatile design makes them easy to style with activewear, casual outfits, and everyday basics.

All-day shoes: FAQs What kind of shoes are best for all-day wear? Shoes with good cushioning, breathable materials, lightweight construction, and proper support are ideal for long hours. Walking shoes and running-inspired sneakers are especially useful for everyday routines. How do I choose the right everyday sneaker? Look for the right fit, breathable upper material, cushioned sole, and a design that matches your lifestyle. If you walk a lot, prioritise comfort and support over just appearance. Are Mary Jane shoes comfortable for everyday use? Yes, especially lightweight styles with cushioned soles and secure straps. Modern Mary Janes combine the classic feminine design with practical comfort, making them easy to wear for long days. Can running shoes be worn casually? Yes. Many modern running shoes have stylish silhouettes that work well with jeans, joggers, and athleisure outfits. They offer the added benefit of comfort while keeping your look sporty and relaxed.