Rice millers call off strike after Punjab accedes to their demands

The Punjab Rice Millers Association of Punjab on Saturday called off their stir after a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday. Labourers load sacks of paddy on a truck at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As per the official statement released by the government, the state has accepted all of the millers’ demands under its preview and has assured them to flag all their concerns with the central government.

Tarsem Saini, president of the Punjab Rice Millers Association, said that after the assurances given by CM Bhagwant Mann, the millers have decided to lift the strike.

“CM Mann has assured us that he will take up our issues with FCI and see that the milling process to completed by March 31, 2025. The rice millers will sign a contract for milling rice up to this fiscal year only. We will not be liable for quality and quantity after this period. The CM has also assured us that he will take up the issue of early lifting of rice from Punjab with the Union government,” Saini said.

During the meeting with the association, the CM said that the state government has already flagged the issue of shortage of space with the centre and the Union government has already agreed to free 40 lakh tonnes of space in the state by December 2024 and an additional 90 lakh tonnes of space will be created by March 2025.

Mann said the Union has already given a written assurance regarding the movement of requisite wheat and paddy. Mann said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has already submitted a plan for the movement of the 15 lakh tonnes of wheat and paddy in the state.

The state has a storage capacity of nearly 212 lakh tonnes, of which nearly 80% is occupied by wheat, paddy and rice procured in the previous seasons. Punjab is expecting a bumper crop of 185 lakh tonne paddy this season, which when shelled will weigh around 120 lakh tonnes.

State’s food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said that nearly 40 lakh tonnes of rice will be moved out of the state’s godowns in 20 special goods trains, containers and trucks, thus creating sufficient storage for the upcoming paddy crop.

The CM said that 48 lakh MTof wheat has been stored in owned/hired godowns of the state government, and the movement of which will done by March 2025.

“The free storage will be then utilised for storing paddy for which the feasibility will be explored by a three-member team led by a deputy commissioner. The committee will have members of FCI and state agencies which will monitor the smooth movement of grains from stores,” Mann said in the official statement.

Dwelling on another issue, CM said that the millers who have a paddy storage capacity of more than 5,000 tonnesneed to give a bank guarantee equivalent to 5% acquisition cost. However, he said that from now onwards instead of taking a bank guarantee from the miller, a lien (a right to keep possession of property until a debt is discharged) will be taken in favour of the department on the basis of the land record of the land of teh mill.

Mann also gave his consent to return 10% CMR (Custom Milled Rice) securities of the miller which had been pending for a long time.

CM also gave a major relief to the millers by agreeing that from now onwards millers will have to pay CMR at the rate of ₹10 per tonne. Acceding to another demand of the millers, he also gave a nod to exempt the allotment of existing mills from physical verification.

The CM said the state government will also take up the issues of driage restoration from 0.50% to 1% of minimum support price, reimbursement of transportation charges for rice delivered outside the milling centre and not to charge backward movement charges and others with the Union government.

The Chief Minister also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that harvesting of paddy does not take place from 6 pm to 10 am. He also asked the Mandi Board to purchase moisture meters on the pattern of FCI adding that 17% moisture during the purchase of paddy should be ensured.