Rift in Akali Dal over removal of jathedars

The crisis in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) further deepened on Saturday with senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia and others openly opposing the unceremonious removal of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Bikram Singh Majithia and other leaders expressed their dissent regarding the SGPC action. (Sourced)

In a joint statement on Saturday, Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with fellow leaders including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinanagal, expressed their dissent regarding the SGPC’s action.

“The recent decision of SGPC executive committee to remove Akal Takht jathedar has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, We do not agree with this decision. It is the duty of all of us to restore the dignity of the Akal Takht Sahib,” reads the statement signed by Majithia, Dhillon, Lodhinangal, Jodh Singh Samra, Sarabjot Singh Sabi, Ramandeep Singh Sandhu and Simranjit Singh Dhillon. The reaction of Majithia and a few others assume significance amid rebel party leaders accusing the SGPC of orchestrating the jathedars’ removal at the behest of a section of SAD leaders, led by Sukhbir.

The statement further said: “Whether it is ‘sudhar lehar (rebel leaders)’ or some ‘panthic’ people, we all have been turning away from these situations. Due to recent development, the anti-Pathic forces have gained strength while SAD has suffered a major blow, which needs to be introspected.”

SAD reacted sharply, and in a statement, released on behalf of working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, the party said Majithia ‘has stabbed the party in the back’.

Bhundar later retracted some portions of his statement and said they were issued without his consent. “I never made a statement accusing Majithia of backstabbing the party. I am amazed that such words are used it my statement. The removal of jathedars is a decision by SGPC. SAD is committed to every directive issued by Akal Takht,” he added.

However, the SAD communication wing sticked to the statement and posted it on official social media handles of party.

The statement retracted by Bhundar said: “Bikram has wrongfully questioned the decision of the SGPC, of which his great-grandfather, the respected Sundar Singh Majithia, was the first president. The decision taken by the executive committee of the SGPC regarding the jathedar Sahibans was made after long deliberations,” the statement said.

It further added that Majithia knows very well who is responsible for the turmoil that the Sikh politics and the SAD have been going through. “Sukhbir Singh Badal stood by Majithia during tough times, but today, during difficult times for the Akali Dal and Sukhbir, he has stabbed him in the back,” the statement said.

Bhundar advised Majithia to stop becoming part of the opposition’s conspiracy. “Every leader and worker in the party has the right to express their views. I never imagined that Majithia would violate the party’s principles in this manner,” he said.

Pertinently, SAD leader Manpreet Ayali, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, and leaders of Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, and others have already criticized the SGPC decision.

Ayali called the decision “very unfortunate and painful”. “Every Sikh is hurt … To restore the dignity of Sikh institutions, the entire Sikh community needs to unite,” Ayali said in a post on Facebook.

The recent changes in leadership, including the removal of the jathedars, are widely seen as the result of ongoing political and religious struggle in the SGPC. The “war of supremacy” escalated after Akal Takht’s December 2 decree, which had called for Sukhbir’s resignation from his role as president of the SAD, citing his moral failure to lead the party. Despite this, the Sukhbir faction proceeded with its own membership drive, which was in direct violation of the Sikh clergy’s directive, leading to further conflict.

In its December 2 decree, the Takht had also ordered reorganisation of the party and revocation of the “Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum” (pride of the Sikh community) title conferred on party patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Some of the party leaders have also tendered resignation over the issue. SAD (Badal) Haryana unit led by its president Sharanjit Singh Sahota has tendered their resignations, while Sarabjot Singh Sabi has also resigned from the post of party general secretary. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders have also criticised the SAD.

Meanwhile, Bibi Jagir Kaur said that if Bhundar disagrees with the statement issued on his behalf this means that the decision is being taken by some other leaders. “Some leaders are misleading Sukhbir, thus the crisis within the party has deepened. The party can save itself by bowing and agreeing to the decision of Akal Takht,” Kaur said.