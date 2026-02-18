Right to Service Act | Delay in providing FIR cops lands three UT cops in dock

The Chandigarh Right to Service Commission has ordered departmental action against three UT police officials for failing to provide a certified copy of an FIR within the prescribed timeframe, holding them guilty of deficiency and delay in delivering a notified public service under the Right to Service Act. The directions came while disposing of a revision petition filed by city resident Navjot Lehal, who had sought a certified copy of an FIR . (HT File)

In its order, the commission directed the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police to initiate suitable departmental action against inspector Narinder Patial, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 3 police station, inspector Sarita Roy, the SHO of Sector 19 police station, and ASI Jatinder Kumar, the investigating officer at Sector 3 police station.

The directions came while disposing of a revision petition filed by city resident Navjot Lehal, who had sought a certified copy of an FIR related to alleged irregularities in recruitment in the office of the registrar, cooperative societies, UT.

According to the commission’s order, Lehal had submitted her application on July 24, 2025, to the SHO of Sector 3 police station, requesting a copy of the FIR registered in connection with alleged offences of cheating, fraud and criminal breach of trust. Instead of supplying the document, the police informed her that the complaint was under inquiry and that records were being compiled.

When she did not receive the FIR copy, Lehal filed a first appeal on July 25, 2025, before the sub-divisional police officer (central), the designated first appellate authority. In a reply dated August 8, 2025, the authority said the matter pertained to Sector 19 police station, as the recruitment process under scrutiny had been conducted by the registrar, cooperative societies, which falls under its jurisdiction.

Despite this clarification, the FIR copy was not provided within the stipulated period, forcing Lehal to approach the commission through a revision petition.

After examining the records, the commission observed that providing a copy of an FIR is a notified service under the Act and must be delivered within the prescribed timeframe. It ruled that any delay or failure amounts to deficiency in service and attracts penal provisions, and that citizens have a legal right to access such documents promptly. Taking a serious note of the lapse, the commission referred the matter to Chandigarh police for initiating departmental proceedings against the erring officials in accordance with service rules.