Road, air traffic likely to be hit as J&K braces for fresh spell of snowfall

After overnight rains and light snowfall in parts of Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre in Srinagar on Tuesday issued an advisory predicting heavy to very heavy snowfall from Thursday across Jammu and Kashmir due to a western disturbance. A snow-covered area after snowfall in J&K’s Bhadarwah. (PTI)

Road and air traffic in the region is expected to be affected.

The MeT issued an advisory to divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu divisions, saying an active western disturbance are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from February 29.

“Under the influence or this system, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 29th Feb till the afternoon of 3rd March, 2024 with its peak activity on 2nd March,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

“The above system is most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division and middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division,” he said.

The districts and passes to get affected are Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian-Pir Ki Gali. Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass.

“This may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of the region,” Ahmad said.

People in snow bound areas are asked to avoid venturing into sloppy and avalanche prone areas. “There are chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas,” the advisory said.

It also advised farmers to withhold all farming operations during the first week of March.