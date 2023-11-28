Road fatalities dip by 31% in Shimla

The number of fatalities in road accidents in Shimla district have declined by 31% this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. As compared to 160 lives lost in road accidents during this period last year, the count is at 110 this year. Road accident injuries have also recorded a 36% dip (iStock)

The district has seen a decline of 18% in road accidents this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the data, 260 accidents have been reported so far this year, down from 319 last year.

Road accident injuries have also recorded a 36% dip. In 2022, 631 individuals suffered injuries in road accidents during this time, but this year, the count has dropped to 401.

Shimla police have issued almost 50% fewer challans in 2023 compared to the previous year. In the same period up to October 2022, 1,68,349 challans were issued, whereas this year, the count stands at 85,786.

Despite a 23% increase in traffic flow, as indicated by the Shoghi barrier recording 45 lakh vehicles crossing towards Shimla in the last four months, the overall rate of accidents has decreased.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi attributed this shift to the police’s strategic focus on specific challans directly related to road accidents.