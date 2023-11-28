close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road fatalities dip by 31% in Shimla

Road fatalities dip by 31% in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 28, 2023 07:12 AM IST

As compared to 160 lives lost in road accidents during the corresponding period last year, the count is at 110 this year

The number of fatalities in road accidents in Shimla district have declined by 31% this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. As compared to 160 lives lost in road accidents during this period last year, the count is at 110 this year.

Road accident injuries have also recorded a 36% dip (iStock)
Road accident injuries have also recorded a 36% dip (iStock)

The district has seen a decline of 18% in road accidents this year, as compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the data, 260 accidents have been reported so far this year, down from 319 last year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Road accident injuries have also recorded a 36% dip. In 2022, 631 individuals suffered injuries in road accidents during this time, but this year, the count has dropped to 401.

Shimla police have issued almost 50% fewer challans in 2023 compared to the previous year. In the same period up to October 2022, 1,68,349 challans were issued, whereas this year, the count stands at 85,786.

Despite a 23% increase in traffic flow, as indicated by the Shoghi barrier recording 45 lakh vehicles crossing towards Shimla in the last four months, the overall rate of accidents has decreased.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi attributed this shift to the police’s strategic focus on specific challans directly related to road accidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out