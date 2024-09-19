Road mishaps claim 4 lives in 48 hours in Chandigarh, Mohali

Four people died in separate road accidents in Chandigarh and Mohali within 48 hours. In Mohali, a man and woman commuting in a Ford Endeavour died after their vehicle rammed into a tractor trailer on Kharar-Desu Majra flyover late Monday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In Chandigarh, two pedestrians were killed by two-wheelers on Monday. Sarwan, 54, of Kaimbwala village died after being hit near Kaimbwala turn, while Vinod Kumar of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was struck by an unidentified motorcycle near the wine shop in Dhanas.

The accused in the first case, Juber Ali, 20, of Jhampur Govind Nagar, was arrested on the spot and booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(2) (causing death by rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 3 police station. Ali was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, Kumar was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he died during treatment. A case under Sections 281, 125A (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. The accused has not yet been arrested.

The two deaths have sparked concerns about pedestrian safety in Chandigarh. According to the latest Road Accidents in India report released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Transport Research Wing) for 2022, Chandigarh has seen 46 pedestrian accidents, out of which 23 were fatal, even as total fatalities for the year were 83.

Woman among 2 dead as SUV rams into tractor trailer

In Mohali, a man and woman commuting in a Ford Endeavour died after their vehicle rammed into a tractor trailer on Kharar-Desu Majra flyover late Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Kumar, 32, and Sonia Saini, 39, of Rupnagar.

Ajay’s cousin, Manish Kumar, 37, told police that he had come to Mohali for some work and met his cousin and the latter’s colleague around 11 pm. While they were heading back, he trailed his cousin’s car. “On the way to Rupnagar, when my cousin reached the Kharar-Desu Majra flyover, their car rammed into a tractor trailer which was moving in a zig-zag manner. Soon after the accident, I got out of my car to check on my cousin and his colleague. Both were profusely bleeding and in an unconscious state,” he told police.

Manish rushed the victims to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Sub-inspector (SI) Beer Chand said the driver fled the spot after the accident but was eventually arrested. He has been booked under Sections 281 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 106(1) (whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and 324(4) (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh) of BNS at Kharar city police station.

In the first six months of the current year, Mohali has seen 275 accident cases, in which 154 people lost their lives and 350 got injured.