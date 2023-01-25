Road rage: Miscreants flee with Bathinda cop’s pistol after car hits their vehicle

A group of miscreants snatched the official pistol of Bathinda police special staff in-charge Daljit Brar after a police vehicle hit a car near the Bathinda district administrative complex on Tuesday.

Official sources said the accused were apprehended by the Mansa police and the weapon has been recovered.

Superintendent of police (investigations) Ajay Gandhi told reporters that the weapon was snatched from Brar’s gunman Vijay Kumar, a home guard jawan.

But the authorities are tightlipped on how Brar’s official weapon was in the custody of his guard and how the accused got hold of the weapon.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said as Brar was rushing to the district police headquarters, his vehicle hit another vehicle.

“An altercation ensued and the accused, including a woman, fled after snatching the weapon. The accused were latter nabbed by the Mansa police,” said the SSP.

Mansa SSP Nanak Singh did not respond to calls.