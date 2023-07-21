Road safety and traffic mgmt in Panchkula: Panel nod to installation of blinkers, syncing traffic lights

For improved road safety and traffic management in Panchkula, a slip road will be constructed, speed limit signboards and blinkers will be installed and synchronisation of traffic lights will be done soon. To resolve the problem of traffic congestion on Amartex Chowk, Panchkula deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni directed Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran officials to give permission for construction of a slip road near the chowk. (File photo)

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the district road safety committee held on Thursday.

To resolve the problem of traffic congestion on Amartex Chowk, Panchkula deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni directed Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials to give permission for construction of a slip road near the chowk.

The slip road will be constructed by the Panchkula municipal corporation, which has been directed to initiate the process for its construction. “The road will alleviate traffic congestion and enhance safety,” said Soni.

During the meeting, the DC emphasised on installation of blinkers at the T-point between Sector 1 and 2 from the mini secretariat side. Soni said, “This particular location is sensitive and requires installation of blinkers to prevent any mishaps.”

Soni also pointed out that the current timing of traffic signals is not adequately synchronised with the actual traffic flow at some locations, leading to potential congestion. She issued directions to rectify the same to facilitate a more seamless traffic flow throughout the district. She also issued directions for installation of speed limit signboards on all roads in the district.

DC Soni also suggested organisation of lecture/training sessions for officials of engineering departments, police, and others to adept them on road safety measures. To improve the response time in emergencies, especially on national highways, the health department was directed to enhance the response time of ambulances in case of accidents.

