Roadshows lead to traffic chaos in Ludhiana

On the final day of campaigning for the bypoll in Ludhiana West, massive roadshows by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) brought traffic to a standstill on several key roads in the city. No official diversion plans were announced in advance, which further worsened the situation. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Hundreds of vehicles carrying party workers, supporters, and loudspeakers were seen moving in long convoys, many of them waving party flags and chanting slogans in support of their respective candidates. The show of strength by both parties led to major traffic jams across the city, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents.

City areas, including Ferozepur Road, Ghumar Mandi, SBS Nagar, BRS Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Haibowal, and Gurdev Nagar, witnessed heavy congestion for several hours. With traffic moving at snail’s pace, emergency services and public transport vehicles also faced delays.

Local shopkeepers and office-goers expressed their frustration. “We understand the importance of elections, but authorities should have planned better to avoid such a mess,” said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Haibowal.

Despite the traffic chaos, both parties claimed their roadshows received overwhelming support from the public. However, many commuters and daily wage workers were left stranded or forced to take long detours due to blocked intersections and jammed roads.

No official diversion plans were announced in advance, which further worsened the situation. Police officials were seen trying to manage the traffic manually, but the high volume of vehicles and supporters made their task difficult.

As the city braces for polling, residents have urged the administration to ensure that civic life is not disrupted during such events. “Political enthusiasm is fine, but public convenience must not be ignored,” said a commuter stuck near Ghumar Mandi.

Despite repeated attempts, ADCP Gurpreet Purewal was not available for comments.