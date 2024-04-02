Robbery case solved in 24 hours

Fazilka police has claimed to have cracked a robbery case in just 24 hours and arrested all five culprits. The incident happened on Saturday at Abohar when two persons robbed a family while also injuring a woman. (Stock image)

Giving details, senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain said the main culprit of the incident was an old employee of the victim family.

A case was registered on the statement of Vijay Nagpal, a senior citizen.

According to Nagpal, the accused, on the pretext of servicing AC, robbed the family of jewellery, a phone and cash.

“After examining various CCTV footages, all the five accused were arrested. Their names are Vikram Singh, Deepu, Vikram, Sajan and Raj Kumar. Two of them have also previous criminal records,” said SSP.

A further probe on the matter is going on.