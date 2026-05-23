Rohtak: 6 rescued after explosion triggers fire at chemical factory in Bahadurgarh

Six workers sustained injuries in an explosion in a chemical factory located in the Modern Industrial Estate (MIE) Part-B area of Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district, police said on Friday. Six fire tenders were deputed to douse the flames. Rescue teams managed to pull out five injured persons from the debris and shifted four of them to the civil hospital. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to the police, the workers were rescued and rushed to the hospital after the incident. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained but preliminary investigation by the police reveals that the incident took place due to an explosion of a boiler resulting in the collapse of a major portion of the factory’s two-storey building.

Five injured workers were admitted at the PGIMS Rohtak while one was admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, police said.

According to the locals, the incident occurred in the afternoon and the impact of the blast was so intense that it caused panic among workers in nearby factories. The explosion also caused fire in the factory premises leading to collapse of the roof and the workers trapped under it.

Six fire tenders were deputed to douse the flames. Rescue teams managed to pull out five injured persons from the debris and shifted four of them to the civil hospital, police said.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra said that the injured have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable. Police teams are examining the cause of the incident, he added.