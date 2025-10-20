Rohtak ASI’s suicide case: FIR kept under wraps; police cite ‘legal provisions’

The first information report (FIR) filed in connection with the death of Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar remains inaccessible, with even the police advising the family not to make it public. Lathar, 41, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room in the fields of Ladhot village in Rohtak on October 14. A purported suicide note and a six-minute video recovered from the spot alleged corruption by senior officers.

In the four-page note, Lathar, who belonged to the Jat community, accused the late Inspector General (IG) Y Puran Kumar, a Dalit, and his family of large-scale graft, claiming he possessed “ample evidence” against them. Following his death, Rohtak Sadar police registered a case of abetment to suicide and other charges against Kumar’s wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar; her brother and Bathinda (rural) MLA Amit Rattan; exemptee ASI Sushil Kumar; and another policeman, Sunil, posted at the IG office in Rohtak.

However, the FIR has not been uploaded online. When contacted, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “The copy of the FIR has been provided to the family. There are certain provisions in it that prohibit uploading it online or making it public. I will talk to the family and share it if they have no objection.”

A relative of Lathar said police officials had instructed the family to withhold the FIR until chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Virender Singh Badhkhalsa meets them. “The police officials assured us that the FIR would be uploaded within two days. We are reluctant to share it right now,” he said, adding that no special investigation team (SIT) has yet been formed to probe the case.

Legal experts questioned the secrecy, pointing out that FIRs are public documents unless they involve offences against women or minors under the POCSO Act. “It is unusual for the police to withhold an FIR in such a case,” one expert said.

Lathar’s last rites were performed on October 16 in his native village Julana in Jind. Union minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured a government job for Lathar’s wife as per her qualifications, along with free education for their children.