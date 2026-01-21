Rohtak: HHRC seeks expedited probe in minor’s abduction, forced labour case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has examined a police report submitted by the superintendent of police railways, Ambala Cantonment, in connection with the abduction, illegal confinement, forced labour and grievous injury of a 15-year-old boy, which ultimately led to the amputation of his left hand below the elbow. The panel reviewed the police report submitted on January 6, which stated that the accused had joined the investigation and confessed to the crime. (HT Photo for representation)

As per facts recorded by the commission—headed by Justice Lalit Batra with members Deep Bhatia and Kuldip Jain—on January 8, “the victim Santosh, aged about 15 years, was kidnapped by Anil Kumar from Bahadurgarh Railway Station (Haryana) on 27.05.2025” and kept in illegal confinement for nearly two months. The victim was later found on July 27 last year at Baroli village in Palwal district, with his left hand amputated below the elbow.

The panel reviewed the police report submitted on January 6, which stated that the accused had joined the investigation and confessed to the crime. The accused was produced before a Jhajjar court on December 31 last year and is currently lodged in Jhajjar jail.

According to the police, the accused lured the minor from the railway station and took him to his dairy in Uttar Pradesh, where he was kept under strict surveillance and forced to do cattle-related work. While cutting fodder, “his left hand got caught in the machine and was severed up to the elbow.” No medical treatment was provided, and the accused allegedly threw the severed hand into the Yamuna River before abandoning the injured child in Palwal.

The commission observed that “the alleged offence falls in the category of a continuing offence,” spanning Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. While noting gaps in the FIR, it praised the investigation, stating that “strenuous efforts made by Inspector Satya Parkash… paid dividends,” and recommended his name for an appropriate commendation or award.

The HHRC has directed the SP, railways, Ambala Cantt, to expedite the investigation and submit a progress report by March 17.