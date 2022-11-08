Rohtak | Woman, two daughters found murdered in their house

The bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters – aged 10 and 8 – were found lying at a house at the grain market in Rohtak’s Kalanaur town on Monday. The deceased woman was identified as Nimpi.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said they received information that three persons of a family were lying dead on a bed. “Prime facie it appeared that the trio was strangulated to death. The woman’s husband, Devender, was arrested after her family alleged that he murdered them,” said Loura.

“The victims’ bodies were sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for post-mortem. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem,” he added.

Kalanaur station house officer Ramesh Kumar said as per preliminary probe, the accused used a wire to strangulate his wife and two daughters.

“As per the deceased woman’s family, the accused was an alcoholic and he used to harass her. The victims’ post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. We have registered a case against Devender, his parents, his brother and sister-in-law under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302(murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC),” the SHO added.