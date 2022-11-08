Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak | Woman, two daughters found murdered in their house

Rohtak | Woman, two daughters found murdered in their house

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said they received information that three persons of a family were lying dead on a bed. Prime facie it appeared that the trio was strangulated to death, he added.

The bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters – aged 10 and 8 – were found lying at a house at the grain market in Rohtak’s Kalanaur town on Monday. (Getty Images)
The bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters – aged 10 and 8 – were found lying at a house at the grain market in Rohtak’s Kalanaur town on Monday. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters – aged 10 and 8 – were found lying at a house at the grain market in Rohtak’s Kalanaur town on Monday. The deceased woman was identified as Nimpi.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said they received information that three persons of a family were lying dead on a bed. “Prime facie it appeared that the trio was strangulated to death. The woman’s husband, Devender, was arrested after her family alleged that he murdered them,” said Loura.

“The victims’ bodies were sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for post-mortem. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem,” he added.

Kalanaur station house officer Ramesh Kumar said as per preliminary probe, the accused used a wire to strangulate his wife and two daughters.

“As per the deceased woman’s family, the accused was an alcoholic and he used to harass her. The victims’ post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. We have registered a case against Devender, his parents, his brother and sister-in-law under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302(murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC),” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out