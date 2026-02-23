Rohtak: BJP did not keep MSP promise to paddy farmers, says Hooda

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda on Sunday alleged that the BJP government was formed for the third term through “political dishonesty, bribery, and the management of black money acquired through corruption”. He also alleged that ahead of the 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised to procure paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹3,100 per quintal, but forgot about it after coming to power. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda during a roadshow at Narnaund in Hansi district, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in Narnaund in Hansi district, Hooda said that the “BJP government does not care about the people”. “The BJP government, which is working against the people, has the power of machinery, conspiracy, and financial strength, but we have the strength of the people’s courage. The BJP’s B-teams- INLD and JJP, had the sole goal of somehow denting the Congress vote. Recent viral videos of former minister Manish Grover and former minister Gopal Kanda made it clear that INLD and JJP were also in cahoots with the BJP to stop the Congress,” he claimed.

The Rohtak MP alleged that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate, corruption, migration, crime, and drug addiction in the country. “Where should Haryana’s youth go? Major projects like the international airport, rail coach factory, and defense university, which we approved, during our time have been shifted to other states outside Haryana. Even in HPSC recruitments, children from outside Haryana are being recruited,” he said.

He further said the government in Haryana was not formed against public sentiment, because the public wants change.

“Before the assembly elections, the BJP even had to change its chief minister. Had it done good work, the CM would not have had to be changed. Before the elections, all opinion polls and surveys predicted a landslide victory for the Congress,” he added.

Hooda said that when counting for Haryana assembly polls in 2024, Congress was ahead even in postal ballots. “Haryana has a history of forming the government with the highest postal ballot percentage. In 2024, the Congress party was winning in 76 constituencies, but when the counting of electronic machines was opened, the results changed,” he added.

Deepender said that the BJP government had promised to provide MSP for paddy, millet, and cotton but the farmers are being fleeced despite wrong claims made by CM to procure 24 crops on MSP.

Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar, rally organiser, said that the BJP government is against farmers and youths, who are fighting for their rights. “I urge farmers, youths and workers to stand up against the BJP government and bring it to its knees,” he said.