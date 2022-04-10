Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday.
Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities. The farmers’ union has demanded free passage for residents living within 20km of the toll plaza, removal of bouncers from the site, and reduction of the toll fee.
BKU (Chaduni) president Dilbag Singh Gill said, “The toll authorities charge 100% penalty if one does not have FASTag or of it does not work for some reason. Commuters have to pay ₹270 for one-way trip against the actual fee of ₹135, if motorists do not have FASTag, even if one has to go from Ludhiana to Phillaur. Even those living in the vicinity of the toll plaza have to pay this exorbitant fee, while they should be allowed to pass free of cost.”
Meanwhile, toll plaza manager, Sanjay Sikka said the penalty had not been fixed by the toll plaza staff, but the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).Besides, passes have been issued to those living in a 20-km radius of the toll plaza.They can travel through the plaza as many times as they want by just paying ₹300 per month, and no bouncers have been deputed at the toll plaza to threaten the public as alleged by the union.”
“We will forward their memorandum to NHAI for taking the final decision” said Sikka.
BKU issues ultimatum
Gill said they will stage a continuous protest at the toll plaza if NHAI authorities fail to announce relief for commuters by April 25. “Toll plazas are charging hefty penalties at a time when a major section of society is facing a financial crisis,” he added.
-
Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief
Twenty-one years after Sharma started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday. Taking up the baton as Ludhiana's police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people's grievances. The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families.
-
Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday. ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court. Deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna, ASI Major Singh has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case.
-
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress president
In a generational shift, the Congress high command on Saturday appointed firebrand young face of the party and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The party also appointed seniormost leader of the party and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa as the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was asked to resign as the PPCC chief remained the transport minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.
-
Rising mercury, pest attack have kinnow growers worried in Punjab
Unusually warm weather since March — with day temperatures touching 41C, five to seven notches above normal — and widespread attack of citrus psyllid pest have left kinnow growers and horticulture experts worried as orchards in Punjab's south Malwa belt are seeing drastic fruit shedding in the initial stage of growth. Punjab leads the country in the cultivation of kinnow, with Fazilka district's Abohar belt alone contributing up to 60% to the state's total production.
-
Ludhiana | Government schoolteacher booked for harassing student
Four months after a government school teacher harassed a Class 10 student during her first term examination in December, the police booked the accused on Saturday. The accused, Gurjit Singh of Katba village of Barnala, had jotted down his mobile number on the student's question paper and written “call me.” The police investigated the matter for two months on the student's complaint and lodged an FIR at the Sadar Raikot police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics