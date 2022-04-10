Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union

For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday.

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities. The farmers’ union has demanded free passage for residents living within 20km of the toll plaza, removal of bouncers from the site, and reduction of the toll fee.

BKU (Chaduni) president Dilbag Singh Gill said, “The toll authorities charge 100% penalty if one does not have FASTag or of it does not work for some reason. Commuters have to pay ₹270 for one-way trip against the actual fee of ₹135, if motorists do not have FASTag, even if one has to go from Ludhiana to Phillaur. Even those living in the vicinity of the toll plaza have to pay this exorbitant fee, while they should be allowed to pass free of cost.”

Meanwhile, toll plaza manager, Sanjay Sikka said the penalty had not been fixed by the toll plaza staff, but the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).Besides, passes have been issued to those living in a 20-km radius of the toll plaza.They can travel through the plaza as many times as they want by just paying ₹300 per month, and no bouncers have been deputed at the toll plaza to threaten the public as alleged by the union.”

“We will forward their memorandum to NHAI for taking the final decision” said Sikka.

BKU issues ultimatum

Gill said they will stage a continuous protest at the toll plaza if NHAI authorities fail to announce relief for commuters by April 25. “Toll plazas are charging hefty penalties at a time when a major section of society is facing a financial crisis,” he added.