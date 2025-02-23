Rose Prince, Princess steal the show at Chandigarh Rose Festival on Day 2

The second day of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16, was a vibrant celebration of culture, music, and competitions. Artistes performing cultural dance on the second day of 53rd Rose Festival at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) awarded winners of various contests, including the highly anticipated “Mr and Mrs Rose” and “Rose Prince and Rose Princess” competitions.

The day witnessed a Sufi musical presentation by Balbir and a Punjabi musical show by Lopoke Brothers. Artists from the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and local performers from schools and colleges also showcased their talent through various cultural programmes. Traditional folk dance performances, including Bhangra, Nagada dance and Ghoomar added to the festival’s charm.

In Rose Prince and Rose Princess competition, Ayansh Singh was declared Rose Prince and Avreen was named Rose Princess in the 1 to 1.5 years category. In the 1.5 to 2 years category, Prabhek won the title of Rose Prince, while Laranya Vashishta was crowned Rose Princess.

The winners in the 2 to 3 years category were Dilshaan Singh as Rose Prince and Veda Arora as Rose Princess. The Rose King title was won by Wazir Chander Gupta, while Parkash Kaur Ahluwalia was named Rose Queen. Subhash Chander Gupta and Kusum Lata Gupta were adjudged the best couple of the festival.

Mohd Monish and Bhavesh Joshi from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39C, emerged as winners at the Rose quiz contest in the school category. In the college category, Diksha and Srijan from Government College of Education, Sector 20D, won the quiz. In the professional category, Deepak Arora and Aarti Khurana secured the top spot.

The festival will conclude on February 23 with a grand prize distribution ceremony at 3pm, where UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma will felicitate the winners in the presence of city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar.

The concluding day of the Rose Festival will promises more exciting events, including a performance by Bengali artiste, an on-the-spot painting contest, an antakshari competition, a geet and ghazal performance by Atul Dubey and Group and Kavi Sammelan by Naveen Neer and Group.